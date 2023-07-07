Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for a long time but even the most optimistic of supporters think the Reds cannot afford to sign him.

However, the latest reports indicate that Liverpool have actually submitted a bid to reach the asking price set on the French international by Paris Saint-Germain.

News – Liverpool ready to push to sign Ivorian born £60m+ player – Report

Last month, we covered a story (via Marca) stating that the Merseysiders want to splash 300 million euros to sign the Les Bleus superstar.

More recently, reports in Spain (AS – news image provided below) Liverpool have offered 200 million euros to bring Mbappe to Anfield.

Journalist said:

“Liverpool have entered the scene. People close to Mbappe and PSG tell me that Liverpool’s offer is already on the table”

In France, as per RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 champions have set an asking price of 200 million euros on their prized asset.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given the 24-year-old an ultimatum to pen a new deal. The PSG president said:

“Kylian must decide in a week or two maximum. If he doesn’t sign a new contract, the door is open”.

Real Madrid tabled a bid worth 200 million euros two years ago and as per Edu, the Los Blancos are calm and so is Mbappe. The World Cup winning star wants to move to the Bernabeu and already has an agreement closed for 2024.

The former Monaco boy earns a mammoth salary of £33.8million a year (The Mail), and it will be bizarre to think that he will opt to play Europa League football for Liverpool.