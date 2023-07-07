Liverpool must adequately reinforce their squad to get back into the Champions League places and they are surprisingly linked with expensive forwards.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds have been interested in the likes of Victor Osimhen and Kylian Mbappe.

News – Report – Liverpool reach asking price to sign £33.8million a year star

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Merseysiders and Newcastle tried to sign the Nigerian international from Napoli.

However, the Premier League clubs returned home ‘angry and outraged’ due to the request made by the Italian champions.

The fee is not mentioned by CorSport but last month, we covered a story via La Gazzetta Dello Sport and revealed that the Serie A giants want 180 million euros for the top scoring striker.

Regarding Mbappe, the Italian media outlet claim Real Madrid already have a pre-agreement with the player for next year and are waiting for developments at the moment.

On the other hand, Liverpool are pressing to get in and make a ‘sensational shot’ to sign the French international from Paris Saint-Germain.

It is reported that if the Les Bleus star does end up leaving this summer, then the Ligue 1 champions’ first choice to replace him is none other than Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool’s big money center forward, Darwin Nunez, did not live up to expectations last season but he has the talent to excel and must be given time.

Moreover, Jurgen Klopp also has attackers like Jota and Gakpo, who can effectively operate in the No.9 and False No.9 roles.

Therefore, there is no real need for the Reds to lure a forward in the current transfer window. What do you think?