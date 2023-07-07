Liverpool have been linked with Dutch defender, Perr Schuurs, for a long time and have already made one offer to sign him this summer.

A few days ago, reports in Italy indicated that after getting a 30 million euros bid rejected, the Reds are ready to make a new offer to sign the central defender.

More recently, Tutto Sport (via SW) have revealed Torino expect the Merseysiders to make their second bid for the 23-year-old star.

The famous media outlet claim that if a club comes up with an offer of 35 million euros or more, it will automatically convince the player to join as he in turn will earn a big salary.

So, Liverpool need to add just 5 million euros i.e. around £4.3m to their initial offer to win over Schuurs.

On the other hand, Torino continue to state they will try everything to hold on to their prized asset but will ‘question everything’ if they receive a bid worth 40 million euros.

If the Merseysiders have really offered 30 million euros already, then in all fairness, it will not come as any surprise to see them make a second bid worth 35 million euros.

Perr Schuurs won every major title in the Netherlands with Ajax Amsterdam before opting to move to Italy in 2022.

At Anfield, Klopp has got Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Konate in the central defense but inconsistency and injury problems were major concerns at the back in the last campaign.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool secure the signing of Schuurs from Torino?