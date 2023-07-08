The future of Kylian Mbappe is up in the air and the French international is mainly linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports in the media have suggested the Reds have even tabled a bid worth 200 million euros but they could get him for a discount.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, PSG president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, will do everything possible to ensure Mbappe does not end up signing for the Los Blancos.

He is still hoping for the player to put pen on a contract extension but in case of a sale, he does not want him to end up at the Bernabeu this summer.

In such a scenario, the Catalan media outlet have mentioned that Al-Khelaifi is ready to sell the French international to Liverpool for a discount.

The Ligue 1 champions want 200 million euros for their prized asset but they are prepared to negotiate a fee worth 160 million euros (£136m) to send the superstar to Anfield.

The Merseysiders have already spent £95m to lure Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

It must be remembered that they opted to move away from signing Bellingham because the deal to bring the England international was too expensive.

The Three Lions midfielder eventually ended up moving to Real Madrid for over 100 million euros.

So, the £136m required to sign Kylian Mbappe should be out of their reach. It will not come as any surprise if he ends up replacing Benzema at Real Madrid.

