Liverpool have been after Italian international and Inter Milan superstar, Nicolo Barella, for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguig.

Last month, we covered a story via Il Tempo stating that the Reds are ready to offer 80 million euros to sign the Azzurri midfielder from the Nerazzurri.

The latest reports going on in the media indicate Klopp is willing to make a final push to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the German manager wants the Liverpool board to complete the midfield overhaul by hiring the services of Barella.

The media outlet have mentioned that the losing Champions League finalists would demand a fee of 60 million euros for their prized asset and the Merseysiders could match the sum.

Inter Milan actually want 60 million euros for goalie, Andre Onana, who is close to joining Manchester United (via The Faithful). So, Barella will likely be worth more.

Last month, The Independent revealed the Serie A giants want close to £80million to sell the former Cagliari midfielder and that asking fee is a problem for the Anfield club.

The Euro 2020 winner is a creative midfielder, who directly contributed in 19 goals last term, and Liverpool have already lured creative stars like Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in the current transfer window.

Now, Jurgen Klopp should focus on securing a defensive midfielder and Romeo Lavia is wanted by the Reds.

