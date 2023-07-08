Liverpool remain heavily linked with Romeo Lavia and the latest reports indicate that the deal is expected to be agreed.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Reds want to add another big money midfield signing this summer.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are currently ready to offer a fee of £40m for the holding midfield player.

However, Southampton are looking to get an amount of around £50m for the highly-rated 19-year-old.

It is reported that Lavia is prepared to agree a move to Liverpool and the deal is ‘expected’ to go through if the two clubs can reach an agreement over the price.

Premier League champions, Manchester City, have a sell-on clause to get 20% from the midfielder’s sale, which is why the Saints want to get the highest fee possible.

At the moment, Jurgen Klopp has players like Thiago, Fabinho, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott and captain, Henderson, in the center of the park.

However, apart from Fabinho, there is no natural defensive midfielder, who likes to tackle and break play, in the squad.

The Brazilian, 29, is past his prime and therefore, the Reds need to sign a player, who will eventually take his place in the starting XI.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool make a big bid to sign Romeo Lavia?