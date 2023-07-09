Liverpool have been linked with French international and Nice star, Khephren Thuram, this summer and once again, his name is in the focus.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Les Bleus midfielder is wanted by the Reds, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 side are looking to get around £25.6m (30 million euros) to part ways with the 22-year-old in the current transfer window.

For the Spanish champions, the dilemma is that they cannot afford to meet the above mentioned price to get the signing done.

On the other hand, the Catalan news source claim Liverpool are prepared to pay the £25.6m asking fee to secure their third signing of the summer.

It is reported that German managers, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, are willing to sign Thuram while Xavi is out of the auction.

The youngster was Nice’s best player in the last campaign and was named in the French League’s Team of the Year.

Thuram is a versatile talent, who normally plays as a defensive midfielder but likes to dribble and move into the opposition box as well. Last term, he directly contributed in ten goals in all tournaments.

The £25.6m asking fee should be considered a massive bargain for such a talented player considering Southampton are demanding almost double for 19-year-old Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool have already reinforced their No.8 and No.10 positions this summer. Who should Klopp sign to strengthen the defensive midfield position at Anfield?