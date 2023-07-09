Liverpool were linked with Atletico Madrid star, Marcos Llorente, last year and the Spanish international is once again in the focus.

Back in November 2022, the Reds considered moving for the La Roja midfielder but he is still with the financially troubled Rojiblancos.

As per the latest update provided by Spanish source, Fichajes, the Merseysiders and Manchester United are interested in luring the 28-year-old this summer.

It is reported that Liverpool have large amounts of cash to convince Diego Simeone to sell his prized asset in the current window.

The Anfield club could put on the table a fee of £51.2million (60 million euros) and the funds would help Atletico solve their economical problems.

Llorente is a versatile star, who can play anywhere in the midfield and can also play as a right back if needed.

Not to forget, he scored a brace at Anfield to knock Klopp’s team, the defending champions, out of the UEFA Champions League back in 2020.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he directly contributed in 23 goals to help win the La Liga trophy for the Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

Surprisingly, since then, Simeone has not utilized him a lot in the central role.

Last season, the 18-capped international mainly featured on the right side of the midfield, made 29 appearances, scored three goals and provided as many assists.

After signing two creative midfielders, Liverpool mainly need a DM and Llorente can effectively be deployed as a play breaker as well.

In your view, should the Reds spent £51.2million to sign the former Real Madrid player?