Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their attacking department, still, they have been linked with Federico Chiesa.

A few days ago, we covered a story via CdS claiming that the agents of the £34m-rated player have traveled to talk with the Reds.

News – Liverpool prepared to pay £25.6m asking fee to secure third signing – Report

More recently, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have revealed (news image provided below), the representatives of the 25-year-old attacker have been ‘very active’ in England these days.

The Milan based media outlet claim that Chiesa could be sacrificed in the current summer transfer window and the Bianconeri should ‘watch out’ for a move from Liverpool to sign him.

Apart from the Merseysiders, it is reported that Newcastle United are also moving to lure the European champion from the Old Lady.

The Azzurri attacker primarily features on the left flank and at Anfield, Colombian international, Luis Diaz, is the first choice left winger.

On the other hand, the likes of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have also proved to be effective on the left wing, when needed, under Jurgen Klopp.

Chiesa can also be deployed in the secondary striker’s role and again, the Reds have more than few quality players who can feature in the No.10 and False No.9 positions.

In such a scenario, Liverpool really do not need to move for the Italian, who has been highly injury prone since winning the Euro 2020 two years ago.

