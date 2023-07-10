Liverpool remain interested in Khephren Thuram but the latest reports indicate that the major obstacle to sign him is the cost of the deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the OGC Nice central midfielder is willing to agree a move to Anfield but would command higher fee and wages than Romeo Lavia.

While speaking to Born and Red, the renowned Italian transfer expert stated:

“Obviously the player (Thuram) wants the Liverpool move, but you know better than me, that in football there are salaries and these kinds of costs.”

“So, Liverpool want to do something smart. For example, Lavia will cost way less than Khephren Thuram also in terms of salaries and future costs for the club.”

A few days ago, Romano revealed the Saints are demanding a fee of £50million for the 19-year-old play breaker.

For a much more experienced and versatile midfielder like Thuram, the price is expected to be higher but the biggest fee reported in the media for him is 60 million euros i.e. £51.5m (L’Equipe via Sport Witness).

So, the French international might not be that expensive as compared to Lavia.

The Les Bleus star is not just a defensive midfielder but he has also proved to be effective in the attacking third.

Last season, the 22-year-old was one of the best players in the Ligue 1 and averaged 3 shot-creating chances per fixture.

If we can sign just one of Thuram and Lavia, who would you prefer?