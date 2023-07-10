Liverpool players and coaches have returned for the start of the pre-season. The Reds will face their first game in nine days against German side, Karlsruher SC.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Merseysiders have strengthened things in the center of the park but still want to sign another midfielder.

The name of Romeo Lavia has been associated with the Anfield side for quite some time and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Klopp has himself approved his signing.

The Italian journalist told Born and Red:

“The interest is there, it’s very strong interest because the player is approved from both Jurgen Klopp’s side and also the technical side, the scouting department.”

“All the people at the club believe this boy is a very special player but it is true that he is not the only one on the list.”

Klopp likes players who can consistently press, break play and maintain possession of the ball under pressure. Lavia has all those qualities.

However, Southampton have demanded a fee of £50million to part ways with the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

Liverpool have never paid such a big fee for a teenager and if they do, then Lavia would become the 6th most expensive signing in their history (The Mirror).

In your view, how big a bid should the Reds make to lure the youngster from the Saints?