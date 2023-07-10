Reports in the Italian media have linked Liverpool with Federico Chiesa lately and now Juventus have dropped the asking price.

A few days back, we covered a story via Corriere dello Sport and stated that the Old Lady want 60 million euros for their prized asset.

News – Liverpool have cash to agree £51.2million fee to sign versatile star – Report

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Bianconeri are waiting for concrete proposals but do not want to go below 50 million euros (£42.7m).

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that the Reds and Newcastle United are interested in signing the 25-year-old playmaker

However, both the Premier League clubs intend to make a move if they lose key players this summer.

GdS claim Liverpool will ‘accelerate’ to sign Federico Chiesa in case Mohamed Salah decides to leave for a very rich Saudi club.

The Egyptian international has been consistently training for the next season and there is no indication from his entourage that he wants to leave the Anfield club.

Salah is our irreplaceable first choice right winger and we need him at his best to bounce back in the 2023-24 campaign.

It must be remembered new signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, mainly played as a right winger last season and excelled big time for RB Leipzig.

Moreover, we have ample depth on the left flank. Therefore, there is no need to splash the cash to sign a winger in the current transfer window.

In your view, is £42.7m-rated Chiesa good enough to replace Salah?