Liverpool remain linked with Chiesa and the latest reports indicate the player is open to signing for the Anfield club.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the agents of Vlahovic and Chiesa are in England to take their futures away from Juventus.

The famous Italian source claim the likes of Aston Villa, the Reds and Newcastle United have been interested in luring the Azzurri playmaker.

However, it is reported that the 25-year-old attacker is not convinced by the idea of joining the Villa Park outfit.

On the other hand, the former Fiorentina star would be interested in signing for Liverpool or the Magpies in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle were able to earn Champions League qualification ahead of the Merseysiders and could replace Saint-Maximin with Chiesa.

GdS claim, at Anfield, the Reds have begun to fear the advances of Saudi clubs to lure Mohamed Salah and the Euro 2020 winner can be the one to replace the Egyptian.

The Italian international’s current contract with the Serie A giants will expire in 2025 and he is valued at around £51.2m (60 million euros).

