Liverpool have been linked with Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia as Klopp looks to strengthen the defensive midfield position this summer.

Three days ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the French international wants to move to Anfield but he could cost more than the Belgian international.

However, as per the recent update coming from France, Thuram is now looking to stay due to lack of offers, but he is going to be much cheaper than Lavia.

According to L’Equipe, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in hiring the services of the OGC Nice midfielder.

However, the Ligue 1 side are content the 22-year-old thinks it would be better for him to progress if he stays for another year.

The Les Bleus star’s current contract will expire in 2025 and next summer, his market value would be much lower.

So, this summer, Nice will be ready to sell their prized asset if Liverpool come up with a bid of more than 40 million euros (£34m+).

Thuram is much more versatile than Romeo Lavia. He isn’t just a play breaker but also likes to move forward and contribute in the attacking third.

On the other hand, the Southampton player would cost more as his price tag is worth £50m.

