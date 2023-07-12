Liverpool have been tracking Perr Schuurs since he was playing for Ajax and now the Torino star is a wanted man again.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will make a new move to finally sign the Dutch central defender this summer.

The news source have mentioned that the Anfield club are eager to lure a new defender in the summer transfer window to reinforce things at the back.

It is reported that Schuurs would be interested in signing for the 19-time English champions before the transfer deadline ends on September 1st.

The 23-year-old made 36 appearances for the Turin side last season and helped them keep no fewer than eleven clean sheets.

Las week, we covered a story (via Italy) stating that the Reds have already seen a bid worth 30 million euros rejected and if they offer 5 million euros more, the deal could be done.

More recently, even Calcio Mercato have claimed Torino president would accept a fee of £30million (35 million euros) but will not go below.

Liverpool have been following Perr Schuurs since 2020 and it is surprising they did not move for him last summer when he was available for cheap.

In the end, Torino just splashed an initial fee of 9.5 million euros to hire his services from Ajax.

In your view, should Liverpool now bid £30million to finally secure his signature?