According to reports in the Italian media, Liverpool are getting closer to reaching a deal for the signing of Perr Schuurs from Torino.

According to Tutto Sport, the Reds moved in with an initial bid of £25.7m, which was turned down by the Turin club.

News – Liverpool’s £34m+ bid will get signing done – Cheaper than Lavia

The Italian source have mentioned that Liverpool have now increased the offer over £25.7m but still have not reached the asking price of around £34m.

It is reported that earlier, Napoli moved in with a bid worth £24m for Schuurs and it was immediately accepted. Torino made ‘a blunder’ but much to their relief, the Serie A champions did not follow up and started looking at other options.

The Anfield club’s initial offer was even higher than the one made by the Naples based side but it was still rejected because as per Tutto Sport, Torino firmly believe the Reds are rich and can pay the £34m fee.

Jurgen Klopp ‘wanted’ the defender last summer and is now ‘insisting’ his managers to get the deal over the line.

Therefore, the move to England is now ‘ever closer’ with Schuurs preferring to join the Merseysiders and has told his teammates he could leave Torino.

The increased offer is still on the table as the Italian source have not mentioned about any rejection.

There is also interest from other Premier League sides like West Ham United and Crystal Palace but as per the media outlet, they are well ‘behind’ Liverpool.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.