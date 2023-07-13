Another day, another story linking Italian international and Juventus star, Federico Chiesa, with a move to Liverpool.

Yesterday, we covered a report (via La Gazzetta Dello Sport) claiming that the Azzurri star would be open to moving to Anfield this summer.

News – Deal closer – Liverpool now offer over £25.7m to secure signing

Today, Corriere dello Sport have published an article and stated (news image provided below), the 25-year-old is ready to exit Juventus in the current transfer window.

The Italian news source have mentioned that even Dusan Vlahovic is prepared to leave the Old Lady, who would be inclined to sell only of the attackers this summer.

The Bianconeri must sell first in order to strengthen the squad for the next campaign and have financial difficulties after failing to earn Champions League qualification.

CorSport claim Chiesa will ‘gladly’ listen to proposal to join Liverpool or Newcastle. The two Premier League clubs have shown interest but have not moved in concretely to lure him,

As far as the asking price is concerned, it is reported that Juve need at least 55 million euros (£47m) to offload the ex Fiorentina star.

After spending almost two years on the injury table, Chiesa is fit and raring to go. Not to forget, in the UEFA Nations League last month, he beat Van Dijk before scoring for Italy against the Netherlands.

The tricky attacker has the quality and the experience to improve the offense at Anfield but Klopp must reinforce the weaker departments first.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £47m to sign Federico Chiesa?