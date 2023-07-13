Liverpool have been interested in Levi Colwill for a long time and now, they are ready to submit a bid to sign him.

Earlier this month, David Lynch claimed the Merseysiders would bid big for the central defender if they get the slightest hint that the deal can be completed.

News – Deal closer – Liverpool now offer over £25.7m to secure signing

Now, according to 90min, Liverpool are ready to submit an offer to lure the 20-year-old starlet from Chelsea.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds are confident they can secure the signing of the youngster even though the Blues do not want to offload him.

Colwill proved to be brilliant on loan for Brighton, who want to bring the player on permanent basis and even saw a massive bid worth £40m rejected by the Stamford Bridge club.

So, it will take a fee well over £40m for the Anfield club to have any chance of capturing the talented defender.

He started 13 games in the Premier League last term for the Seagulls and helped the team keep 5 clean sheets.

At the recently concluded U-21 European Championships, Colwill was arguably the best defender as England won the competition without even conceding a single goal.

The Chelsea starlet was rock solid the entire tournament and apart from the third group game, he featured for full 90 minutes in every fixture.

Liverpool had an inconsistent defense last season and Klopp needs reinforcements. In your view, should the Reds secure the signing of Levi Colwill?