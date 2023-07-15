Liverpool are set to lose their fourth midfielder this summer and this time, captain, Jordan Henderson, is expected to depart.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the England international is close to sealing a contract worth £109m to join Al Ettifaq this summer.

News – Liverpool willing to agree £42.8m fee for signing – Report

As per The Athletic, the 33-year-old midfielder has agreed a deal with the Saudi Pro League side that will make him earn £700,000 a week, over £36m a year and around £109m in the next three years.

Currently, the former Sunderland player takes home £200,000 a week at Anfield, so, he will more than treble the wages to leave the Reds.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are looking to get a fee of around £20m for Henderson.

However, Football Insider reveal Liverpool are now expected to agree a fee of only £10m to sell their skipper.

It is reported that the move is close and could even be finalized as early as today.

Henderson lifted every single major trophy for the Reds under the guidance of German manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Yes, he is past his prime but losing another key leader having already lost Milner this summer should be a huge concern for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Liverpool may have reinforced their midfield with quality players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but new players need help from the experienced stars and time to settle.

Henderson wants to leave, that much is clear. In your view, should the veteran be allowed to leave?