Liverpool have been linked with Ecuadorian international and Brighton star, Moises Caicedo, for a long time and they are eager to finally sign him.

As per an exclusive story by published by Football Transfers, the South American star is still open to all offers as he wants to leave the Seagulls in the summer transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds remain keen on signing the 21-year-old, mainly because the futures of Henderson and Fabinho are up in the air.

Caicedo has been heavily linked with Chelsea in this summer transfer window but the asking price of £100million set by Brighton has been a problem for the Blues.

The above mentioned asking fee should definitely be a concern for the Reds as well but if they do offload experienced players like Hendo and Fab, then a proven quality player must be signed.

The former Independiente star proved his worth in the Premier League last term with consistent performances in the center of the park. He was brilliant in the 3-0 victory over Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool have already reinforced their No.6 and No.8 positions by signing two creative midfielders.

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai netted more than 10 goals in the last campaign for Brighton and Leipzig respectively.

Now, the Merseysiders need to strengthen the No. 6 position of a defensive midfielder and Caicedo is arguably one of the best play breakers in England.

In your view, should Klopp break the bank to finally sign him?