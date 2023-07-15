Liverpool are looking to improve their No.6 position and once again, Sofyan Amrabat is in the lime light.

Last month, we covered a story from Italy stating that the Reds are ready to move to lure the Moroccan international from Fiorentina.

According to a story covered by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), the Viola will sell their prized asset as soon as they receive a bid worth £26m.

The African play breaker’s current deal with the Serie A side will expire in 2024 and there is a clause to extend it until 2025.

However, the report indicates that there is no chance the deal will be extended, hence, Amrabat will be sold for the ‘best offer’.

The offer will likely arrive from the Premier League but CdS claim Liverpool’s arch rivals, Man Utd, are currently in the lead to secure the 26-year-old midfielder.

Further, CorSport reveal that to replace their first choice defensive midfielder, Fiorentina are eying the signing of Arthur from the Bianconeri.

The Juventus star spent last season on loan at Anfield and only managed to feature for thirteen minutes in the Champions League for the senior side.

He has mostly been injured in the past few seasons and last term, the Samba star did not even feature for a single minute in the Premier League for the Reds.

The South American earns a high salary of around 4.5 million euros a season and therefore, it is shocking that the Viola want Arthur to replace Amrabat, who was brilliant for Morocco at the World Cup in 2022.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid £26m to sign Sofyan Amrabat?