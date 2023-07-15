Liverpool have been focusing on the signing of Romeo Lavia as Southampton are preparing for his exit after getting relegated.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Saints have to offload their prized asset this summer as he is the one of the most sellable assets in the squad.

As per the news source, the 19-year-old is on the radar of London clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, but the Reds are favorites to hire his services.

Lavia himself has agreed to join Liverpool after getting convinced by the project at Anfield under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager is extremely eager to lure the young defensive midfielder but at the same time, he should be worried by the potential departures of Fabinho and skipper, Jordan Henderson.

Fabinho has been our best defensive midfielder under Klopp and Henderson has been the undisputed leader for almost a decade.

If Liverpool lose the experienced duo, then the signing of an inexperienced starlet like Lavia is not going to solve the midfield conundrum.

The Belgian international should ideally arrive as an understudy to Fabinho and learn from the Brazilian international before getting regular starts at Anfield.

Midfield reinforcements was the primary goal for the Merseysiders this summer and after letting Milner, Ox and Keita leave for free, they must stop further exodus from the center of the park.

