Liverpool are set to lose their first choice defensive midfielder, Fabinho, and Klopp must replace the Brazilian international at Anfield.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Samba star is in Saudi Arabia to seal his move to Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to join the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, who left Madrid and Chelsea respectively this summer.

Gazzetta claim that Liverpool now bet everything on signing Belgian international, Romeo Lavia, from Southampton.

The Reds would receive a fee of 46 million euros from the sale of Fabinho but they will need to add more to hire the services of the 19-year-old midfielder.

It is reported that the Saints are looking to get a fee of 60 million euros (£51.5m) to offload their teenage starlet.

Fabinho is one of the most complete defensive midfielders around and without him, Liverpool would not have won the lot under Klopp.

The South American is not only a top play breaker who likes to tackle but he is also a brilliant deep lying playmaker with a fantastic passing range. Moreover, he can strike the ball from distance really well.

Therefore, to replace him in the No.6 position, Klopp must sign a proven quality star and not a young prodigy.

Romeo Lavia may be super talented but he has only played one season of top flight football and in all fairness, he should not be considered a direct replacement for our main holding midfielder.

