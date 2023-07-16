It seems that Liverpool’s transfer window will be all about reshuffling in the center of the park but they are also linked with attackers with Chiesa’s name consistently in the lime light.

Three days ago, we covered a story via Corriere dello Sport stating that the Italian international will happily listen to an offer from the Merseysiders.

News – Gazzetta – Liverpool bet everything on signing £51.5m midfielder with Fabinho exit close

The Rome based news source claimed the Old Lady have been looking for around 55 million euros from the sale of their attacker.

Yesterday, Calcio Mercato Web published a report and stated Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in securing the signature of the 25-year-old star.

As per the Italian media outlet, Juventus are prepared to agree a deal as low as 45 million euros (£38.6m) to sell Chiesa to the suitors.

The Bianconeri will go through a massive overhaul this summer. They have already offloaded the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Angel di Maria.

On the other hand, apart from Chiesa, even Dusan Vlahovic could be on the way out of the club in the current transfer window.

The Azzurri playmaker was mostly injured last term, started just 6 games in the Serie A and directly contributed in 7 goals (2 goals and 5 assists).

He featured in the last ten league games and will be hoping to stay away from the treatment table after a lengthy absence from the field.

Chiesa netted two goals in Italy’s Euro 2020 winning campaign. Should Liverpool bid £38.6m to sign him?