Liverpool needed a massive midfield overhaul this summer but we are looking at a possible mass exodus from the center of the park.

Having already allowed three midfielders to leave this summer, now, the likes of Fabinho and Henderson are also linked with moves away from Anfield.

News – Gazzetta – Liverpool bet everything on signing £51.5m midfielder with Fabinho exit close

As per The Mail, Fabinho is set to move to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad and one of the players Liverpool have targeted to replace him is Kalvin Phillips.

Sky Sports also revealed the Reds have given the Brazilian the permission to complete the £40million move to the Middle-East side and want the Man City regista to reinforce the No.6 position.

The Merseysiders were after the England international in 2022 but in the end, the Sky Blues eventually hired his services for £45million.

On the other hand, back in April this year, The Star exclusively revealed that Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to reach a £35million deal for Phillips, who is keen to secure Anfield move.

The 27-year-old still has five years left on his contract at the Etihad and he earns a salary of £160,000 a week.

Phillips was a key player for Leeds United and impressed for England at the Euro 2020 but since moving to the Cityzens, he has only warmed the bench.

Last season, the 27-capped deep-lying playmaker featured for just 593 minutes in all tournaments and started only three games for the Man City.

In your view, is he good enough to replace Fabinho, who has been one of the best DMs in the Premier League over the years?