Liverpool remain linked with French international and Bayern Munich star, Benjamin Pavard, and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last month, Christian Falk, revealed the Reds are in discussion to lure the Les Bleus defender, who is ready to exit the German Bundesliga club this summer.

More recently, the Sport Bild journalist has reiterated that the Merseysiders are still in talks to lure the World Cup winning defender this summer.

Falk to GiveMeSport:

“Yeah, of course. He’s an interesting player for the Premier League. Chelsea are always in talks with his management.”

“Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”

Last month, Bild revealed that Bayern will sell the decorated star quickly if they receive an offer worth 32 million euros (£27.4m).

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp does not have any quality back-up option as far as the right back position is concerned. Moreover, Trent was average defensively in the RB role last term.

On the other hand, the German manager also needs to reinforce the central defense and in such a situation, a versatile player like Benjamin Pavard would be a quality addition.

The 27-year-old star, who has won every major prize with the Allianz Arena outfit, can effectively play in both the central and wide defensive positions.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £27.4m to sign Pavard?