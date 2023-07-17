Liverpool offer awaited, £47.2m will get signing done – Report

Another day, another story linking Liverpool with Federico Chiesa, who has been put up for sale by Juventus and are waiting for offers.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), for now, the player is available for training but the situation will change if an offer arrives.

The well-known media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool and Newcastle have ‘studied the dossier’ but have not submitted any offer as yet.

Chiesa has not been a key player for Allegri mainly because he suffered a major injury and spent a lot of time outside the playing field.

CdS claim Juventus still rate him very highly and have slapped a price tag of 55 million euros (£47.2m). The Old Lady paid a fee of 60 million euros to lure him from Fiorentina.

If offers from the Reds or the Magpies arrive then the Bianconeri would move to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Chiesa was one of the best attacking players in 2021. He directly in more than 25 goals in all competitions (2020-21) and was named the best offensive player at the European Championships.

In the last campaign, Liverpool suffered a lot because Klopp’s key attacking players such as Bobby, Diaz and Jota spent a considerable amount of time on the treatment table.

So, in all fairness, the Reds should avoid signing an attacker who has rarely played in the last couple of years due to injuries. What do you think?