Liverpool will need to sign a top class play breaker if Fabinho ends up leaving the club in the current transfer window.

Former Anfield star, Stan Collymore, has backed the Reds to splash the cash and lure a quality replacement for the Brazilian international.

The former forward told Caught Offside:

“To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season, although I think Aston Villa won’t be motivated to sell him this summer,”

Collymore prefers the Merseysiders lure Caicedo but the Ecuadorian international has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and Brighton want a club record £100million from his sale (Evening Standard).

Kamara joined Aston Villa on a free transfer last summer and proved to be a major hit in his debut season in England.

His current contract with the Villa Park outfit will expire in 2027 and he is the highest earning star at the club taking home £175,000 a week.

It must be remembered that last season, Kamara missed six league games due to a knee injury and also missed six more due to an ankle injury.

Having offloaded injury prone midfielders like Ox and Keita, it will be fair to say that Liverpool should sign a strong and fit DM if Fabinho leaves.

