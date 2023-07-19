Liverpool are looking at options to improve their defensive midfield and the latest name in the lime light is that of Cheick Doucoure.

Two days back, Football Insider revealed the Reds are looking at the Crystal Palace star to replace Fabinho at Anfield.

News – Fee Lowered – Liverpool press to sign £34.3million wanted midfielder

Now, the news source have revealed the Merseysiders have been told a fee of more than £35m will be needed to sign the Mali international.

It is reported that from the potential sales of Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool expect to get £50m into their war chest, which would allow them to secure key midfield signings.

Last year, the Eagles paid a fee of 26 million euros to lure Doucoure from French club, RC Lens.

The 23-year-old play breaker made thirty four appearances in the Premier League for the Selhurst Park outfit and helped the team keep eight clean sheets.

Back in February, he played for full 90 minutes in the 0-0 stalemate against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was unable to score any goal last term but provided an assist each against Brentford, Manchester United and Southampton.

The holding midfielder made his senior international debut back in 2018 and so far, he has made 12 appearances for Mali.

Have your say – Should Liverpool bid in excess of £35m to sign Cheick Doucoure?