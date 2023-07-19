Liverpool tipped to agree perfect signing of £45million player

Liverpool remain linked with Romeo Lavia and a former Premier League star has backed the Reds to agree his signing this summer.

Having already signed a creative central midfielder and an attacking midfielder, the Merseysiders need to lure a play breaker to reinforce things in the center of the park.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, believes Lavia would be the perfect signing for Liverpool going into the new season.

The former Premier League goal scorer told Football Insider:

“Lavia is the missing part of the jigsaw, Liverpool need a defensive midfielder who can get the ball back, have legs and can also play and set off attacks.“

“The Reds really need that because Fabinho’s legs are gone. They can start a new season and say their three centre midfielders are new signings, which is what everyone has been saying they need.“

“So if they’ve got Lavia over the line then a whole rebuild has been done. Their attack speaks for themselves, alongside their defence which is very strong.“

The teenage Belgian midfielder has a long term contract with Southampton until 2027 and he is valued at around £45million.

Agbonlahor is right that Fabinho is past his prime but the Brazilian was a rejuvenated figure in the second half of the campaign and has the quality and the experience to be a key player next season.

If the Brazilian international ends up leaving then ideally, Liverpool should sign a proven quality defensive midfielder to replace him.

Lavia is a talented boy but is he ready to immediately replace Fabinho in the Liverpool starting XI? I do not think so. What do you think?