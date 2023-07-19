Liverpool have only completed two signings in the current transfer window and they must act fast to further reinforce the squad.

The name of Federico Chiesa is heavily linked with the Merseysiders and today, there is another update in Italy.

Last week, we covered a story via CdS claiming the attacking star will be glad to hear the offer to join the Merseysiders this summer.

However, thus far, the Anfield club have not come up in with any bid.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Chiesa is focused on moving to England and is waiting for Liverpool or Newcastle United to launch moves to secure his signature.

Earlier this month, Cristiano Giuntoli, joined Juventus as the new sporting director and yesterday, he made a strong statement about the player’s future:

“Vlahovic and Chiesa are technically non-transferable, we are betting strongly on them”

However, Gazzetta claim that at the moment, there is no non-transferable player at the Old Lady, who will accept sales if the prices are right.

For the Italian playmaker, the news source have mentioned that a bid worth £43.3million (50 million euros) could enough to prize him away from Turin.

Chiesa is mainly a left winger and at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has got more than a few players who can play on the left flank.

So, the German manager does not need to sign a new attacker unless he loses a key player this summer.

Colombian international, Luiz Diaz, is the first choice LW at Liverpool and reports indicate that he is wanted by Al Hilal. However, the Reds have no intention of selling their prized asset (The Athletic).