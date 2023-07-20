Having served Liverpool for 12 years, 8 as the captain, Jordan Henderson is set to leave Anfield to join Saudi side, Al Ettifaq.

If reports in the British media (news image provided below) are anything to go by then the England international will sign a deal worth £60million to unite with Steven Gerrard in the Middle East.

The Telegraph and The Mail reveal the Reds have agreed a fee of £12million plus add-ons to sell their skipper in the summer transfer window.

As per Chris Bascombe, Gerrard made an irresistible offer worth £30million a year to convince the former Sunderland midfielder.

On the other hand, Andy Hunter claims Henderson will sign a two year deal with an option for a third. So, the 33-year-old is all set to seal the deal worth at least £60million by joining Al Ettifaq.

The veteran only scored 33 goals in 492 appearances for Liverpool but his leadership was second to none. Under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, he won every major title at Anfield.

The 77-capped international has been a pressing machine and a tireless worker in the center of the park for us. However, last season, it was evident that he is past his best.

Therefore, the decision to offload him is right but he will become the fourth senior midfielder to leave this summer and so far, Klopp has only lured two midfielders to reinforce the squad.

In such a scenario, a proven CM should be signed. In your view, who should the Reds lure to replace Henderson?