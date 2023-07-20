Liverpool have to agree £43.4m fee for signing – Report

Liverpool win their first pre-season game and will continue their preparation for the next season without captain, Jordan Henderson, who is leaving the club soon.

The Reds have mainly focused on reinforcing their midfield department but for some reason, they have been consistently linked with attacking playmaker, Federico Chiesa.

Last night, we covered a story via GdS claiming that the Italian is waiting for the Reds to move to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Today, Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below) have added that apart from Liverpool and Newcastle United, even arch rivals, Manchester United are interested in signing the 25-year-old star from Juventus.

The Old Trafford club have been busy shopping in Italy as Cameroonian goalie, Andre Onana, has signed a contract to join them from Inter Milan (The Athletic).

Now, the Red Devils, the Magpies and the Anfield club are ‘at the window’ to hire the services of Chiesa from the Bianconeri.

For Liverpool to secure his signing, CorSport claim they have to agree a fee of £43.4m (50 million euros).

The former Fiorentina man is looking for a change of scenery after a difficult last season and due to his poor relations with Juve manager, Max Allegri.

It is reported that for £43.4m, ‘he can leave’ the Old Lady. Should the Reds meet the asking price to sign him?