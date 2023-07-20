Liverpool will need a proven quality centra midfielder and leader in the center of the park to replace Henderson and they want signing of Marco Verratti.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Kaveh Solhekol, the Italian international is a wanted man in the current transfer window.

The renowned transfer expert claimed that there is interest from Atletico Madrid, Saudi Arabia and also from England. He stated (via Football Daily):

“We’ve also been told that two Premier League clubs are interested in signing him (Verratti). The names we were told were Liverpool and Chelsea.”

“It could be just a case of he’s a player who has been offered to Liverpool and Chelsea by intermediaries, by agents, by representatives trying to make money from the deal”

The Italian international’s current contract with PSG will expire in 2026 and he earns a salary of 1.2million euros a month i.e. around £238,000 a week (L’Equipe).

Solhekol claims Verratti could leave this summer and the French champions are asking for a mammoth fee of £70million.

The Azzurri star, who has won nine league titles in France and won the Euro 2020 with the national team, has the quality and the experience to replace Henderson and even Fabinho at Anfield.

He can consistently press to and likes to tackle to win the ball.

However, you cannot expect Liverpool to splash a fee of £70million on a 30-year-old defense minded midfielder just like Man Utd did a year ago to lure Casemiro.

