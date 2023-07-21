Liverpool have to replace their key stars by bringing in quality players if they are to have any chance of challenging Man City for the Premier League title next season.

Fabinho has been our best defensive midfielder in years and now, 29, he is closing in to a move to Saudi Arabia.

News – Report – Star to seal £60million deal to secure Liverpool exit

To replace him, multiple players are in the lime light and once again, the name of Joao Palhinha is in the focus.

As per today’s version of The Daily Telegraph, covered by Sam Wallace, Liverpool are looking to sign the Seleccao midfielder from Fulham.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Portuguese international is also on the radar of West Ham United, who have recently sold their main play breaker, Declan Rice, to Arsenal.

The Merseysiders have mainly been linked with Romeo Lavia of Southampton but the 19-year-old is too inexperienced to directly replace club legend, Fabinho, in the starting XI.

Yesterday, Chris Bascombe shared a similar view that the Belgian international is too young to immediately replace the Brazilian.

However, he thinks the teenager might still look better value as Palhinha is valued at £80million by the Cottagers.

Fulham only paid £20million to sign him from Sporting CP last year and he proved to be one of the best play breakers in the Premier League last term.

Earlier this month, the 21-capped international, who featured for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup, turned 28 and I do not think Liverpool will offer £80million to replace 29-year-old Fabinho at Anfield. What do you think?