Liverpool are linked with a number of players to improve their defensive midfield position this season and one of them if Cheick Doucoure.

Contrasting reports are going on in the media with regards to the player’s valuation. Football Insider thinks it would take a fee of over £35million, however, The Daily Mail believe Palace want £70million for their prized asset.

According to The Mail, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in signing the African play breaker from the Eagles.

The British media outlet have mentioned there is concrete interest from the Merseysiders, who are working on the cost that will be required to get the deal done.

For now, they have not made a formal approach but the Selhurst Park outfit are preparing for an eventual contact from the Anfield club.

Doucoure impressed in his debut Premier League campaign last term and was voted by the supporters as the Player of the Seaoson.

In an analysis prepared by The Athletic, the 23-year-old holding midfield star excelled in breaking play and making interceptions last season.

Moreover, he comfortably carried the ball forward and even attempted a number of shots while mainly playing in the DM role.

If Liverpool do end up losing Fabinho, then they must sign a top quality replacement as the Brazilian international has been one of the best midfielders in the country.

