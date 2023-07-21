Federico Chiesa has a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia but the player, linked with Liverpool, wants to stay in Europe.

As per Marco Guidi, who works for Milan based outlet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Chiesa would be willing to sign for Liverpool.

News – Liverpool now want £80million Seleccao player signing to replace Fabinho – Report

The Italian journalist told TV Play for Calcio Mercato:

“The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool or Bayern Munich,”

“If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be taken into consideration at the end of the transfer market, in the case of few offers on the plate”.

The Merseysiders have been linked with the Azzurri playmaker for some time this month and earlier this week, CorSport reported that it would take a fee of 55 million euros (£47.5m) to hire his services in the summer transfer window.

Chiesa scored 15 goals and also provided 11 assists in the 2020-21 campaign but since then, he has mainly been out of the playing field due to injuries.

Despite signing two central midfielders this summer, Liverpool’s priority is to further reinforce the midfield department as they probably have to replace Fabinho and captain, Henderson.

As far as the offense is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has got ample quality and depth and the German manager does not need to splash the cash to bring more attackers.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign next to improve the squad?