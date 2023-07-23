Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for some time and the rumors are back in the focus now that the player has been put up for sale.

The French international is not part of Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season tour to Japan and the Ligue 1 champions are ready to offload him this summer.

News – Liverpool now prepared to offer over £40million for signing – Deal close

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the French giants are willing to listen to offers for the versatile attacker and one of them could arrive from the Anfield club.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool prepare a ‘monumental bid’ to sign Mbappe from PSG.

The Parisians do not want their prized asset to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next year and will accept big bids this summer.

One of the main contenders to sign the 24-year-old is Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club failed with a huge move to sign Lionel Messi and have the financial muscle to complete the signing of Mbappe.

The Middle Eastern side are also preparing a huge move for the Les Bleus star, who is without doubt one of the best players in the world.

Moreover, even Chelsea are interested in signing the forward, who won the Golden Boot award at the FIFA World Cup last year.

AS have not mentioned any asking fee but earlier this month, French source, RMC Sport, revealed that PSG want around 200 million euros (£173million) from the sale of Mbappe.

So, Liverpool will have to break their transfer record by some margin and also break their pay structure for a superstar, who already earns around £650,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

We do not see our owners completing such a mammoth move. Do you?