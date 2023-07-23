Kylian Mbappe’s future in France is uncertain and reports indicate that PSG are ready to agree a deal to sell him to Liverpool.

Earlier in the day, we covered a report (via AS) claiming the Reds are preparing a huge offer for the Frenchman, who could cost around £173million.

Another Spanish source, Fichajes, has recently stated PSG have especially contacted the Merseysiders to offer them the services of Mbappe.

It is reported that the 24-year-old star’s preferred destination is Real Madrid, who remain keen on securing his signature.

The Les Bleus forward, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 as a teenager, has always admired Jurgen Klopp’s team and back in 2020, he said that Liverpool are a ‘machine’ (BBC).

Back then, the Reds were the defending European champions and were on an incredible winning run.

However, now, the situation is completely different as the Anfield club will not be taking part in the Europe’s premier competition, the UEFA Champions League, next season.

So, I don’t think even the most optimistic of supporters would believe that Mbappe would like quit CL football to join Liverpool.

The above mentioned asking fee of £173million and his salary of £33.8million a year would also prove to be prohibitive for Fenway Sports Group.

Have your say – Should Liverpool fans dream about signing Kylian Mbappe?