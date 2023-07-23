Liverpool have already signed two top quality midfielders and they are prepared to add a third midfielder in the form of Marco Verratti.

According to a story covered by Marca today (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘willing to fight’ the competition to secure the signing of the Italian international.

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that Atletico Madrid are already in contact with Paris Saint-Germain to lure the Azzurri star this summer.

PSG are changing their policies, they have already let a ‘big star’ like Messi leave and are willing to sell an ‘untouchable footballer’ like Mbappe.

In such a scenario, they are also open to offloading 30-year-old Marco Verratti, who still has three years left on his contract at Parc des Princes.

As far as the asking fee is concerned, the Ligue 1 champions’ initial wish is to get £60.6million (70 million euros) from the sale of their decorated midfielder.

For Atletico, the biggest threat is the interest from the Premier League where Liverpool (and another unnamed club) are prepared to sign him.

Clubs from the Middle-East have also been in touch to lure Verratti but the 55-capped international is not willing to take the step to move to Saudi as yet.

Marca claim the fact that Liverpool want him ‘could be another stumbling block’ for the Rojiblancos, who cannot compete with the ‘economic muscle’ of the English teams.

With captain, Jordan Henderson, set to leave after serving for more than a decade, the Reds need an experienced leader in the center to replace him.

Do you think Marco Verratti should replace Hendo? Should Liverpool bid £60.6million to sign him?