Without Fabinho and Henderson, Liverpool have conceded six goals in their two pre-season fixtures this summer thus far.

Yesterday, they let in four goals against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, who play in the second division of the German football.

News – Liverpool have to finally agree signing of £30.2million “extraordinary” midfielder – PG view

Without a quality defensive midfielder, the Reds, who failed to earn Champions League qualification, can forget about bouncing back next season.

The name of Romeo Lavia remains in the focus and as per the latest reports, Liverpool have finally submitted a bid to sign the Belgian international.

Renowned journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, stated on his twitter account:

“LiverpoolFC finally starts the talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia!. Belgian midfielder’s side just agreed on personal terms (of a contract).”

As per The Athletic, the Saints have turned down an offer worth £37million from the Reds, who have no problems in agreeing a contract with the player.

As per a recent report covered by DH, the Championship club want a big fee of £51.6million for the 19-year-old midfielder, who only arrived from Manchester City in a deal worth £14million.

The Belgian Red Devil is highly talented but he is not good enough to immediately replace highly experienced midfielders like Hendo and Fab.

If we do end up signing him, it is unlikely that he will get straight into the starting XI.

In my view, Thiago should feature in the No. 6 role behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in the opening Premier League fixture vs Chelsea.