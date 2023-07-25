Another day, another story on Kylian Mbappe and somehow he is still linked with a move to Liverpool Football Club.

Two days ago, we covered a report via AS claiming the Reds are readying a mammoth offer to hire the services of the French international.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have joined a list of big clubs interested in luring the star from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that Real Madrid have wanted Mbappe since 2017 but they are not alone in the race.

MD state Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester (not sure United or City) and Al Hilal are prepared to cover the Les Bleus star with ‘more gold’ to secure his signing.

The Saudi Arabian club, in particular, are offering a salary of 700 million euros per season and a fee of 300 million euros to get the signing done,

Mundo Deportivo cite reports in the French media (L’Equipe) and claim that even Barcelona have jumped in the race and scheduled a call with the former Monaco forward.

However, the Spanish media outlet deny Barca’s involvement because the La Liga champions do not have the economic capacity to complete the deal.

In all fairness, I do not think any club in Europe can compete with the financial power of the Middle East and Liverpool surely cannot offer the above mentioned figures to secure Mbappe.