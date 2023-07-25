£38,000 a week internationl ready to agree Liverpool move – Journalist

Liverpool needed a complete midfield overhaul this summer and they have done well by signing two creative and quality midfielders.

However, the Merseysiders have wasted a lot of time chasing a No. 6 but they have not managed to lure one thus far.

Romeo Lavia has been linked with the Reds for the past few weeks and the latest updates are positive.

As per Florian Plettenberg, the Belgian international has made it clear he is ready to agree a move to Anfield.

The famous Sky Sports journalist claimed the 19-time English champions are in pole position having convinced the player to join.

German boss, Jurgen Klopp is keen on luring the teenage sensation and the two clubs are in serious discussions over the transfer.

As far as the asking price is concerned, the Saints want £50million for the one-capped international, who earns around £38,000 a week.

Do you think he is worth £50million after featuring for just a single full season in the top flight last term.

At Anfield, Fabinho has been the prime defensive midfielder under Klopp and if he leaves the club this summer, then a top class CM/DM must be signed to replace him.

Reports have indicated that the six time European champions are after Marco Verratti, who has the quality to improve any team in the world.

Have your say – If Liverpool do end up signing Romeo Lavia, should they start a completely new midfield against Chelsea to kick-off the new PL campaign?