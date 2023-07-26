Liverpool have been linked with Danish youngster, Patrick Dorgu, for some time and his representative claims the Reds will “very likely” bid to finally sign him,

Last month, well-known Italian media outlet, Calcio Mercato, reported that the Merseysiders are ready to attack to lure the 18-year-old left back.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Sport Italia, agent, Kingsley Ogbodo, revealed that Liverpool, in particular, and Barcelona and Man City are interested in the teenager.

The rep stated:

“Well, I know Liverpool are interested, I’ve received this information and I know they have been watching him, they know who he is and are following him. Barcelona and City too, but as I’ve said in previous interviews, there’s no way he’s going away right now.”

“No, they haven’t made any offers. But Liverpool are very likely to make one. I don’t know if that will happen, but they are interested and they like the player.”

So far, Dorgu has featured in thirty eight games for Lecce’s U-19 team. In the last campaign, he made thirty three appearances in the league and helped the team win the Primavera title.

The former Nordsjaelland defender found the net on four occasions and more importantly, he helped the Italian side keep no fewer than fourteen clean sheets.

The fact that Liverpool, Spanish champions, Barca and treble winners, Man City, are after him clearly indicates he is a top talent.

Ogbodo says he’d like Dorgu to stay at Lecce and develop for at least two years before completing a move to a big club.

At Anfield, currently there is no dire need to sign a left back in the presence of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. Nevertheless, we can keep on eye on him for the future.