Liverpool are moving fast to complete the signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last night, Jordan Henderson confirmed he is leaving the club after 12 years, although the Reds have not officially revealed his departure yet.

News – Report – £60million Azzurri star accepts Liverpool move

As per today’s version of The Mirror, the 33-year-old midfielder is ‘set to be replaced’ by 19-year-old Lavia at Anfield.

According to multiple renowned journalists, Liverpool are ready to secure the signing of the Belgian international in a deal worth £45million.

Fabrizio Romano claims the second bid is ready and the Merseysiders want to swiftly agree the deal in order to avoid a hijack from Chelsea.

A similar claim has been made by Belgian reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, who states that the Reds are trying to close the signing for £45million and look to take the player to Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will collide against Leicester City on Sunday, so, they are preparing to complete the signing of Lavia in days for him to travel with the squad to the South East Asian country.

According to The Athletic, the Saints still hope to get £50million from the sale of their prized asset but it is likely that the deal will eventually be agreed.

Jacob Tanswell thinks Lavia is good enough to go straight into Klopp’s team. The journalist told the RedMenTV:

“In terms of technical quality and tactical understanding, he’s more than ready to go right into that Liverpool midfield.”

In your view, is Romeo Lavia really worth £45million?