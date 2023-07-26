Liverpool are consistently linked with top quality midfielders and one of them is Azzurri star, Marco Verratti.

Three days ago, we covered a report via Marca starting that the Reds are willing to beat Atletico Madrid to sign the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain, who value their prized asset at 70 million euros (£60million).

More recently, reports coming from Spain suggest that Verratti has accepted a move to Liverpool.

According to Catalan outlet, Nacional, the decorated midfielder has given the ‘OK’ to join Jurgen Klopp’s side, who now need to reach an agreement with PSG to complete the transfer.

The 30-year-old star was keen on the idea of reuniting with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. However, president, Florentino Perez, did not consider signing him keeping in view the La Liga giants already have ample quality and depth in the center of the park.

It must be remembered that the Los Blancos broke the bank to sign Jude Bellingham, who was high on the wish-list of Liverpool not so long ago.

The Spanish news source claim Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone, has been interested in Verratti but he has snubbed the Rojiblancos in favor of a move to Anfield.

The veteran has played more than 400 games in France and won the Ligue 1 title and Super Cup on nine occasions. Moreover, he has also won the French Cup and the League Cup on six occasions.

So, the 55-capped star has won thirty domestic titles but not a single European trophy with PSG. Perhaps it is time for him to finally leave.

Not to forget, Verratti was a key member of the Italian national side that won the European Championships two years ago under the guidance of Roberto Mancini. He provided two assists in the competition.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree a fee of £60million to secure his signing?