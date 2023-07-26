Another day and there are updates on the transfer saga surrounding Belgian international, Romeo Lavia.

We know that Liverpool have seen a bid rejected by the Saints and have already agreed terms of a contract with the midfielder.

News – Liverpool have to finally agree signing of £30.2million “extraordinary” midfielder – PG view

Today, famous journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has revealed the Mereysiders are expected to return with an improved offer to hire the services of the Southampton midfielder.

He claims the St. Mary’s club are willing to agree at least a fixed fee of £40m to sell their prized asset to Liverpool.

The Reds have a five year deal ready for the player and believe they can seal the signing in the summer transfer window.

Our main defensive midfielder, Fabinho, has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield but reports indicate that his move to Al-Ittihad is in jeopardy (The Athletic).

The Brazilian international is back at Merseyside and in all fairness, it will be great to have him ready when we face Chelsea on the opening Premier League day next month.

Romeo Lavia could be the perfect understudy to Fabinho and can learn from one of the best play breakers in the world before settling in the starting XI.

Fabrizio Romano also reported that Liverpool are prepared to come up with a second bid for the teenager but believes Southampton want a package of £50m to sell him,

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.