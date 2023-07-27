Liverpool only conceded 26 league goals in the quadruple-chasing 2021-22 campaign under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

However, they let in no fewer than 47 goals in the last Premier League campaign and eventually failed to finish in the top four.

In the two pre-season fixtures so far, the Merseysiders have leaked six goals and without a solid defense, they may struggle again next season.

Therefore, the backline must be improved this summer and reports indicate that Liverpool are serious about signing former Chelsea star, Andreas Christensen.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Reds initially moved in with an offer worth 30 million euros to sign the Danish international from Barcelona.

However, the bid was immediately rejected by the Blaugrana. Now, the Reds are looking to come up with a new and improved move.

The Catalan outlet claim Liverpool are preparing an offer of £42.8m (50 million euros) to test the resolve of Barca, who may need to offload players before signing new ones.

Christensen won every major domestic and European title with Chelsea (apart from the Premier League) before joining Barcelona last summer.

In the 2022-23 campaign, the 27-year-old started 22 games in the league and helped the Nou Camp outfit keep 13 clean sheets as they went to win the title.

At Anfield, veterans Van Dijk and Matip are past their prime, on the other hand, Gomez has been highly injury prone over the years. Hence, the central defense must be improved.

