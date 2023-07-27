Liverpool are still looking to reinforce their midfield and they have been linked with Marco Verratti and Romeo Lavia.

The Italian international and the Belgian youngster have been discussed in today’s report published by Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below).

Last night, we covered a story from Spain suggesting that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is ready to move to Anfield.

However, the Italian media outlet have mentioned that the 30-year-old could end up moving to Saudi Arabia.

CorSport claim PSG are in negotiations with Al Hilal and some sources indicate Verratti has even agreed a three-year contract with the Middle East club.

So, the Reds may end up losing the race to lure the Euro 2020 winner from the French champions.

As far as Romeo Lavia is concerned, the Rome based news source state that Liverpool are in a hurry to close his signing from Southampton.

It is reported the offer to the Saints for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder has been raised to 50 million euros (£43million).

Jordan Henderson has been a pressing machine for us under Jurgen Klopp but the veteran is past his best and has confirmed his departure from the club.

Now, the German manager is looking to the future and Romeo Lavia, who loves to press, win and move with the ball, could replace the England international.

As per The Athletic’s Jacob Tanswell, the teenage sensation ‘has a supreme ability to pass, receive and move with the ball in a way most cannot’.

Will he be able to immediately replace the experienced skipper at Anfield? Only time will tell.