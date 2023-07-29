Liverpool completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and now reports indicate they have moved in to lure another player from the German club.

The star in discussion is central defender, Josko Gvardiol, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

News – Liverpool reach £51.5million, £17million more would agree fee for signing – Report

A few days back, The Guardian, Fabrizio Romano, revealed that the Sky Blues have agreed a fee with the Bundesliga side to hire the Croatian international this summer.

However, later, Lepzig’s sporting director, Max Eberl, confirmed:

“There is no agreement with Manchester City. Not even close,”

As per The Mirror, the Cityzens have been handed a two-week deadline to complete the signing of the 21-year-old, who was arguably the best defender at the FIFA World Cup last year.

Last night, Spanish source, Fichajes, claimed the Premier League is preparing for an exciting battle over the transfer of Gvardiol.

The media outlet mention the Merseysiders are one of the English sides taking advantage of the current impasse between City and Leipzig.

It is reported that Liverpool have submitted an offer to try to steal the signing of the youngster, who is valued at around £86million (100 million euros).

Guardiola’s team are still in pole position but even Manchester United and Chelsea are pressing to secure the star from Germany.

Josko Gvardiol is a massive Liverpool fan. Earlier this year, the defender stated (RTL Danas via (The Mail):

“My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad.”

Jurgen Klopp needs to improve his backline after a dismal last campaign. He has been interested in Gvardiol but I doubt the club can meet the asking fee of £86million to sign him. What do you think?